Missoula police investigating missing Native woman

A 33-year-old Native American woman is missing out of Missoula.

Megan Lynn Pinkerton has been missing since June 17. She is a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux Tribe, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Database.

Pinkerton has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, the database states.

It lists Pinkerton as having last contact on April 1, but Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said Pinkerton was located shortly after April 1 and was reported missing again to Missoula police last Friday.

All information in the missing persons database comes directly from what local law enforcement agencies enter into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database of missing persons, press secretary Emilee Cantrell said in an email.

Arnold explained no two missing persons cases are the same, and there are several possible scenarios for investigations involving missing adults.

Pinkerton’s case is assigned to Missoula police investigators and is actively being worked, Arnold added. If you see Pinkerton or know anything regarding her whereabouts, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300.

While Native Americans comprise about 6.7% of the state's population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state's active missing persons cases, according to a 2017-2019 missing persons report from the DOJ.

