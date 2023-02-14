Missoula law enforcement is investigating a recently reported sexual assault that took place in a fraternity house this weekend, according to an alert sent to the campus community on Tuesday.

The alleged sexual assault happened in the early morning hours on Saturday at a fraternity house. The University of Montana Police Department received a report of the assault on Monday morning. Now, university police are investigating the report in conjunction with the Missoula Police Department.

The suspect is known to the survivor, according to the Clery Act alert. The suspect has not been arrested and the university hasn't taken action against them, according to Dave Kuntz, UM's director of strategic communications.

The Clery Act is a federal law requiring universities to report on-campus crime and send “timely warnings” if there is an ongoing threat to public safety. Those with information related to the incident can call UMPD at 406-243-6131 or the campus Title IX Office at 406-243-5710.

The UM Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) offers free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559. Contacting SARC does not mean you are reporting a crime to Title IX or any other agency.

Additionally, the YWCA Missoula can provide resources for those experiencing domestic or sexual violence at its 24-hour crisis line at 406-542-1944 or 800-483-7858. The community’s First Step, part of the JUST Response team, is a local initiative that brings multiple agencies together to provide support for those experiencing abuse or assault. They can be reached at 406-543-7271 or by visiting 500 W. Broadway St.