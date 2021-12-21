Missoula police look to strengthen department's response to hate crimes with LGBTQ+ liaison position

In 2018, when vandals did motorcycle burnouts on the rainbow crosswalk in downtown Missoula, Missoula Police Detective Ethan Smith led the investigation. Eventually, a Missoula man was found guilty of criminal mischief and careless driving for the act.

Missoula's police department is home to the state's only LGBTQ+ community liaison position, designed to assist victims of hate and bias who report incidents to city law enforcement.

Smith stepped into the LGBTQ+ liaison role about five years ago. He’s been working to gauge the needs of marginalized groups in Missoula and how police can better serve those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

“We want to make sure everyone in our community feels that their voice is being heard, and that’s why this position exists,” Smith said in a recent interview with the Missoulian.

The position is part-time, and Smith works it in conjunction with his regular detective job. He takes phone calls and talks about how LGBTQ+ people in Missoula are being impacted by hate crimes. He also fields crime reports that are tagged as potential incidents of bias.

To Smith, the value of the position lies in its ability to give police a space to listen to community concerns and input on how law enforcement can better how police interact with LGBTQ+ people.

Sometimes, Smith receives calls from people who identify as LGBTQ+ and are considering a move to the Garden City. They’ll ask about how inclusive and open-minded the city is, and chat about things like housing, the job market and schools, he said.

“I think a lot of LGBTQ folks are just happy to find out their local police department has someone who can specifically address their questions and concerns,” he added.

Missoula’s police department got a nod of recognition for its liaison position in an annual national evaluation by the Human Rights Campaign of how cities are supporting their LGBTQ+ citizens. Missoula also scored as the most friendly city to LGBTQ+ people in all of Montana, as reported by the Daily Montanan.

Public outreach is the other main component of the position. Prior to the pandemic, Smith would regularly meet with a local group dedicated to creating safe spaces in Missoula for the LGBTQ+ community and listen to their input.

Bryan Cochran, a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Missoula and a psychology professor at the University of Montana, is a member of the local group that works with Smith on outreach. The group formed on Facebook following the 2016 election.

“Missoula has a good, long history of showing support for LGBTIQ people, but with shifting political climates we were worried about how to continue promoting an affirmative atmosphere,” Cochran said.

“The community liaison is essential for so many reasons,” he added. “For one, LGBTIQ people have a lot of justifiable concerns for approaching cops for fear of further victimization. Having a specific person in the department helps to ensure people have a voice in the police department and someone to turn to without worrying they will be belittled.”

The liaison position isn’t new. It’s been around for about 15 years, and was created when a previous police chief was approached about it. Smith emphasized the position was born out of a community request.

An interesting factor is the limitation on what constitutes a hate crime under Montana state law.

Montana does not have a hate crime law, just a sentencing enhancement. If someone commits a crime based on hate and they’re charged, the hate crime sentencing enhancement kicks in. However, Montana does not recognize sexual identity as part of the hate crime enhancement, which limits how Smith can charge people.

A Missoula city ordinance passed in 2010 prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, among other things. Smith described this ordinance as groundbreaking at the time, but noted city ordinances can’t contradict or override state law, so the city created this civil action as a remedy.

Looking to the future, Smith hopes the department can consider revamping the role so it stretches to include people from other groups that face discrimination and hate too, such as Black and Indigenous people of color.

“We need to make sure we are being as responsive as possible to marginalized groups,” Smith said, adding he understands there are people in Missoula’s community who don’t view the police department as an ally. “We need to do a better job of addressing that.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.