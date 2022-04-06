Missoula police looking for 17-year-old girl

Missoula police officers are looking for a missing 17-year-old Indigenous teen.
Danika Rose Sleeping Bear was last seen on Sunday, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Person's Database.
Sleeping Bear is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
There was no information provided about her last known location.
If you have information about Sleeping Bear, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today