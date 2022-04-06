 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula police looking for 17-year-old girl

  • 0
Danika Sleeping Bear.

Danika Sleeping Bear. 

Missoula police officers are looking for a missing 17-year-old Indigenous teen. 

Danika Rose Sleeping Bear was last seen on Sunday, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Person's Database. 

Sleeping Bear is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

There was no information provided about her last known location. 

If you have information about Sleeping Bear, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma House passes near total abortion ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News