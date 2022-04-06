Missoula police looking for 17-year-old girl

Missoula police officers are looking for a missing 17-year-old Indigenous teen.

Danika Rose Sleeping Bear was last seen on Sunday, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Person's Database.

Sleeping Bear is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

There was no information provided about her last known location.

If you have information about Sleeping Bear, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.

