A 26-year-old woman is missing from Missoula and police are asking for the public's help with the case.
Nefataree Bartell was reported missing on Wednesday, and was last seen in Missoula on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department.
Call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 with any information on Bartell.
Zoë Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Zoë Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
