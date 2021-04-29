Missoula police looking for suspect in Tuesday assault

Missoula police are asking for help identifying a minivan after an alleged assault.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the athletic fields at the 3000 block of South Avenue West on Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department on Thursday.

The complainant reported a 74-year-old man being assaulted by another unknown man who left the area in a dark-colored minivan toward South Avenue, according to the post.

Witnesses described seeing the suspect at the driver’s side window of the victim's Nissan Sentra repeatedly punching the victim.

The victim was transported to a hospital in an ambulance, the post said. The suspect is described as an adult male in his 40s with a stocky build, broad shoulders, short brown hair and bushy eyebrows.

An initial investigation into the case showed the suspect was following the victim before the assault occurred, Missoula County Detective Guy Baker told law enforcement.