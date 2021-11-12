Missoula police make arrest for hotel, motel burglaries

Missoula police have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of recent hotel and motel burglaries.

Alex S. Schmidt, 49, was booked into the Missoula County jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with five felony counts of burglary.

A Missoula police detective learned Schmidt was taking cash from hotel and motel tills using a tactic where he distracted front-desk employees by asking them to bring linens and toiletries to a random room, according to charging documents.

When the staff left to service his request, Schmidt would swoop in and empty the cash tills of their contents.

Schmidt was identified via a silver Honda he used during one of the alleged burglaries. The detective reviewed surveillance footage from five hotels and motels Schmidt is suspected of stealing from.

The first was on Oct. 31 at the Econolodge motel in Missoula — $600 in cash was taken and $100 in damage to the till was reported. A week later on Nov. 6, Schmidt used the same ruse at both the Holiday Inn Express and the TownPlace Suites motel. In both incidents, officers observed Schmidt was wearing the same clothing on the surveillance videos.

Schmidt is suspected to have used the same tactics Monday at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites, where $250 was taken from the till — $10 was recovered after it was found on the floor at the exit door. Two days later, on Wednesday, Schmidt tried to get money from the Motel 6 but his attempts were unsuccessful. Instead, he took an employee's belongings.

A sixth incident occurred on Sunday, but authorities are still waiting on surveillance footage and Schmidt has not been charged with it at this time.

The Missoula County Attorney's Office is requesting $25,000 bail. Schmidt has not appeared in court yet.

