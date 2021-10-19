Missoula police make arrest in weekend road rage, gunfire incident

Missoula police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend road rage incident that ended in gunfire.

Cody S. Johnson, 31, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted deliberate homicide, according to a news release.

The initial 911 call was dispatched to Missoula officers on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Missoula police determined through their investigation the victims did nothing to instigate the matter.

Mercedes Green told the Missoulian she was leaving the Walmart on Reserve Street when Johnson started following her.

“It was a very unexpected response over road rage,” Green said, adding Johnson’s gunfire almost hit her mom outside of their home.

The case is still under investigation, police said.

