 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula police make arrest in weekend road rage, gunfire incident
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Missoula police make arrest in weekend road rage, gunfire incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Johnson

Cody S. Johnson, 31

Missoula police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend road rage incident that ended in gunfire.

Cody S. Johnson, 31, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted deliberate homicide, according to a news release.

The initial 911 call was dispatched to Missoula officers on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Missoula police determined through their investigation the victims did nothing to instigate the matter.

Mercedes Green told the Missoulian she was leaving the Walmart on Reserve Street when Johnson started following her.

“It was a very unexpected response over road rage,” Green said, adding Johnson’s gunfire almost hit her mom outside of their home.

The case is still under investigation, police said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News