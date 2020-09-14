Missoula police: Man dies in apparent suicide

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police found a man had died by apparent suicide at the end of a 12-hour hostage situation that ended Sunday morning with the Missoula Police Department SWAT team breaching the home, the department said Sunday.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation at MPD's request, according to a press release issued Sunday.

A Department of Justice spokesman was not immediately available to comment on further information Monday morning.

At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement was alerted to the 2900 block of Fleet Street in Missoula's Pleasant View neighborhood with information that a man had assaulted a woman and was keeping her in the home under the threat of a firearm, according to the MPD press release.

Officers initially tried contacting the man by phone and, after their calls to the home went unanswered, later set up a perimeter around the home as officials deployed the department's SWAT team and negotiators.

After several hours, the woman was able to come out of the house, according to the press release. Officers entered the residence through a crawlspace at 6:24 a.m. Sunday and found there a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.