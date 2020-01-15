One man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to Missoula police.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said officers responded to a trailer court on North Russell near Cooley Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a disturbance. Welsh said the man was "immediately uncooperative" and officers soon learned he had a firearm.
Officers tried speaking with the man for about an hour but at some point, "shots were fired" and a man was injured, Welsh said. No officers were injured in the exchange, Welsh said.
The man has not been identified and his condition was not known Wednesday morning.
Missoula police and sheriff's officers were seen with rifles drawn at about 11:30 a.m. in the area. Josh Koffler live across the driveway from the man who was shot, but said he did not know him. He did, however, hear the incident and the shooting.
"I woke up to police telling him to drop his gun many times," Koffler said. Koffler heard multiple gunshots and then saw officers apprehending the man, he said. He said he also tried to stay away from the windows.
Amanda Tucker, who lives farther down the trailer court, said that neighborhood is typically quiet. "I'm probably the loudest one when I turn up my music." She said she's lived in the trailer court since August.
This story will be updated.