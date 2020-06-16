Missoula Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

×
A 13-year-old Missoula boy reported missing by his guardians has been found, Missoula police said Tuesday.
Anthony Hopkins-Horton has been found safe, police said Tuesday evening.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
