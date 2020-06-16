You are the owner of this article.
Missoula Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe
Missoula Police: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

Anthony Horton

Anthony Horton

A 13-year-old Missoula boy reported missing by his guardians has been found, Missoula police said Tuesday. 

Anthony Hopkins-Horton has been found safe, police said Tuesday evening.

