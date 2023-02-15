Missoula police detectives aren’t recommending that a homeowner who allegedly shot and killed a man during a reported home break-in this month face charges, according to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

On the afternoon of Feb. 5, Missoula law enforcement responded to a suspected burglary and shooting at the 300 block of Brooks Street.

Two days after the incident, Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen identified the man who died as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, from Spokane Valley in Washington. According to the sheriff’s office, he died from multiple gunshot injuries.

“The Missoula Police Department has determined that no charges should be filed against the resident,” Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said in an email on Wednesday. “According to normal procedure, MPD has referred the investigation to my office for review of that decision.”

When that transfer of information is finished, Missoula prosecutors will go over investigative materials and make a final decision on whether the resident will be criminally charged.

Investigators are still waiting for a medical examiner report, but “all available evidence has been gathered,” according to a statement from the detective division sent by the Missoula Police Department on Wednesday.

Pabst said her office will look at all of Montana’s justifiable use of force statues, but the specific details of the Feb. 5 incident will dictate which laws will guide the county attorney’s analysis of the case.