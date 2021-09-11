Missoula police officer, firefighter reflect on 9/11 20-year anniversary

The first thing Campbell remembers being told when he arrived at work was to get into a patrol car and team up with another officer to get out into the community in case anything happened.

Officers were cautioned against congregating people at city hall or the courthouse, since they were believed to be easy targets if an attack hit the area.

“There was a lot of shock, a lot of apprehension. There was just so much that was unknown,” he said.

When the reports came in about the Pentagon attack and the fourth plane crashing in Pennsylvania, things became more hectic and confusing.

He describes watching the first responders on TV as a punch in the gut. Hundreds were killed when the towers collapsed.

“You knew there were first responders, firefighters and police officers doing what they could to rescue people, but you knew lives were being lost as that was happening,” he recalled.

Flash forward 20 years, and Campbell stresses the importance of remaining vigilant against attacks on the country.