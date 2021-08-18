Missoula police officer honored with first Crisis Intervention Team award

Gillhouse told the Missoulian he feels humbled and honored to receive this award.

“Helping a person improve their personal circumstance, assisting them out of a state of crisis, linking them to community resources which assist with housing or treatment feels good and is very rewarding,” he said.

Becoming a trained CIT officer has aided Gillhouse with building relationships in the community and recognizing patterns in people’s behaviors, he added.

Williams said Gillhouse is talented at finding long-term solutions to crisis situations instead of taking short-term, Band-Aid-style approaches.

Gillhouse corroborated this, saying his response to crisis situations has evolved since training with CIT. Now, he’s focused on connecting people in crisis with community resources.

“I look forward to continuing to build relationships in the community and be a part of the collaborative community effort to help those in need,” he said.

Williams remembers Gillhouse’s enthusiasm when she was planning the CIT Academy, a 40-hour-long training session held in April for members of several community agencies.

“Jay was like, ‘sign me up now — I want an academy!’” Williams recalls.