Missoula police officer honored with first Crisis Intervention Team award

A Missoula police officer has been honored with the Crisis Intervention Team’s first award developed to recognize effective crisis response in calls for law enforcement assistance.
Jay Gillhouse was selected as a recipient for the care and understanding he puts into his job when working with people experiencing a crisis, according to a news release from the city of Missoula.
“When law enforcement is called it’s important that it’s the right person responding,” CIT Program Manager Theresa Williams said, adding that Gillhouse is trained to respond effectively to crisis situations.
The Crisis Intervention Team works to build collaboration between community agencies to teach people how to effectively assist, assess and engage with people in crisis.
Gillhouse joined Missoula police in 2018 after working in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for nine years. He currently works as one of two full-time, year-round officers dedicated to patrolling the downtown Missoula area, the release said.
Since then, he has built a reputation for helping youth experiencing homelessness and generally aiding in crisis response situations.
“Officer Gillhouse is deserving of the recognition for his work with people who are experiencing crisis. I appreciate his dedication, professionalism and attention to those who are in crisis or facing homelessness,” Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said in a statement to the Missoulian on Wednesday.
Gillhouse told the Missoulian he feels humbled and honored to receive this award.
“Helping a person improve their personal circumstance, assisting them out of a state of crisis, linking them to community resources which assist with housing or treatment feels good and is very rewarding,” he said.
Becoming a trained CIT officer has aided Gillhouse with building relationships in the community and recognizing patterns in people’s behaviors, he added.
Williams said Gillhouse is talented at finding long-term solutions to crisis situations instead of taking short-term, Band-Aid-style approaches.
Gillhouse corroborated this, saying his response to crisis situations has evolved since training with CIT. Now, he’s focused on connecting people in crisis with community resources.
“I look forward to continuing to build relationships in the community and be a part of the collaborative community effort to help those in need,” he said.
Williams remembers Gillhouse’s enthusiasm when she was planning the CIT Academy, a 40-hour-long training session held in April for members of several community agencies.
“Jay was like, ‘sign me up now — I want an academy!’” Williams recalls.
Gillhouse also has worked to foster collaborations between agencies in Missoula, a key part of building an effective crisis response protocol, Williams added. He works closely with the Poverello Center, Partnership Health Center, Winds of Change, Williams and other partners involved in the CIT program.
Williams hopes to develop more programs to recognize officers doing meaningful work across different law enforcement agencies, including Missoula sheriff’s deputies and detention facility officers.
“I wanted to launch this and highlight the work our officers are doing,” Williams said. “For the past several years Missoula officers have been going above and beyond, Jay included.”