A police officer was reportedly cut with a knife while responding to a disturbance call on Sunday, according to the Missoula Police Department.

At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of East Broadway for a disturbance involving a person experiencing mental health issues.

Missoula's Mobile Support Team, a specialized team trained specifically to respond to people with mental health and substance abuse issues, was not available to deploy along with officers.

Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said in a phone call Mobile Support teams don't start their shifts until 10 a.m., which is after the disturbance call came in. However, Missoula fire and emergency medical services did accompany police at the scene.

The first officer on-scene entered the apartment, called out but didn't hear a response. He then headed into a bedroom, where the female suspect allegedly "emerged from around the corner and assaulted the officer with a knife," a press release stated. The officer had non life-threatening injuries, and the knife struck the body camera worn on his vest.

The officer also was cut on the hand while the struggle continued. The woman was eventually placed into a wrap restraint device. More police determined the caller, who initially made the report, had injuries on her forearms before officers arrived. The injuries are believed to have been inflicted by the same suspect who possessed the knife, according to the press release.

The suspect, who is an adult, was booked into the Missoula County jail and is facing pending charges of assault with a weapon.