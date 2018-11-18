A person was shot and killed during an incident at a home at the intersection of Blaine and Franklin streets on Sunday morning, the Missoula Police Department said in a press release.
No officer was injured in the incident, said Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer.
Welsh told the Missoulian an investigation into the shooting continues, but that there is no active public safety threat.
The release said officers responded to a disturbance with a firearm at a home around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and were told while en route that shots had been fired inside. On arrival, officers encountered a person with a gun and shots were fired.
Welsh said he couldn't confirm who fired the shot that killed the suspect. No further details about the suspect have been released.
Justin Owens, who lives in an apartment building next door to the location of the incident, said he and his partner were home at the time of the shooting.
"We were just laying in bed and heard I'm pretty sure four gun shots," he said.
Owens said he went outside and saw officers crouched down behind a dumpster in the alleyway, and saw a person crawling on their hands and knees outside the home.
The investigation will be handled by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.