Missoula police: One person killed in crash
Missoula police: One person killed in crash

West Broadway fatal

The scene on West Broadway, where one person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday morning, Missoula police said.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

One person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday morning on West Broadway, Missoula police said.

The suspected driver had left the scene, but was soon located and has been taken into custody, Missoula police Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

Welsh did not release any details on the identity of the victim. Police responded to a 6:40 a.m. call about the crash. The body was found in the roadway, Welsh said.

Westbound traffic is closed from Latimer Street to Great Northern Avenue as law enforcement is on scene, Welsh said. Eastbound traffic on West Broadway remains open.

This story will be updated.

