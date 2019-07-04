The Missoula Police Department will ramp up patrols through Sunday morning to encourage sober driving for the Fourth of July weekend.
"Sober driving is everyone's responsibility," said police Sgt. Greg Amundsen.
Amundsen encouraged people to get dropped off at their destinations and plan to call a cab or ride-share service to head home. If people don't drive themselves, he said they won't be able to drive back impaired.
"Once you're there, you can't make that bad choice," Amundsen said. "Don't take your own car."
According to a news release from Missoula police, summer is the deadliest time of year for vehicle crashes, with nearly half of all fatal wrecks taking place this season. In the last five years, 47% of those fatalities involved an impaired driver, according to police.
This past June was the deadliest in a decade, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
In 30 days, 22 people died on Montana roadways, MDT reported. While there was no specific cause for the sudden increase, the MDT called the change "shocking" compared to recent downward trends.
According to MDT statistics, 72 people have died on Montana roadways this year, compared to 66 fatalities at this point in 2018. It is a lower number than this time in 2017, when 80 fatalities had occurred on Montana roads by July 1.
Of those deaths, 42 have had impaired driving as a factor in the crash and 29 did not correctly use their seat belt, according to Montana Highway Patrol crash data.
"All drivers should be sober, drive defensively and stay alert," Missoula's Amundson said in the news release. "And always buckle up. It's your best defense against a drunk driver."
The news release also noted one consequence in a slogan about the problem: "Drive sober or get pulled over."
DUI arrests in the city took a nosedive from 2013 to 2018, according to police. In 2013, officers made 666 DUI arrests, but in 2018, they counted just 331.
"It's been trending down at kind of the same rate every year," Amundson said.
The population of Missoula has been increasing, but Amundson said police staffing may be one reason for the drop. In the past, Amundson said the city had two dedicated DUI officers on the force, but it has not been able to fill those positions for a couple of years.
This year, Mayor John Engen requested more police officers in the city budget based in part on increasing calls for service and annexation around the Missoula International Airport.
Amundson did not have information Wednesday about whether any additional officers, if approved, would be dedicated to DUI enforcement. However, he said this weekend, the city will deploy additional police in the evenings and during the day to enforce sober driving.
City police noted drivers can become physically impaired even before their blood alcohol content reaches .08, the level at which a driver is considered legally impaired. In its news release, the city noted a DUI can result in up to $10,000 in fines, court-ordered monitoring and classes and jail time.
Ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft can have higher costs during peak times, but Amundson said they're still worth it, and he hopes people are taking more advantage of those options.
"It's money well spent."
Independent-Record reporter Thomas Plank contributed to this story.