 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula police: pedestrian dead after collision
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula police: pedestrian dead after collision

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance emergency

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula police said Tuesday a pedestrian is dead after officers responded Monday to the report of a collision at the intersection of Reserve Street and Mullan Road.

Upon their arrival, police discovered an adult female in the roadway who had been reportedly struck by a single vehicle, which had remained at the scene, police said in a news release.

"Life- saving measures were unsuccessful and the woman succumbed to her injuries," police said. "She was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police said her identity will be released at the discretion of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or a pedestrian in the roadway on Monday, please contact MPD Detectives’ Mick McCarthy (552-6643), or Nathan Mattix (552-6296).

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Western MT Mental Health lays off 24 staff
Local News

Western MT Mental Health lays off 24 staff

Staff are with Comprehensive School and Community Treatment. "Reducing many schools to a single mental health team during a holiday is going to have unforgivable repercussions," said one laid-off provider.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News