Missoula police: pedestrian dead after collision

Missoula police said Tuesday a pedestrian is dead after officers responded Monday to the report of a collision at the intersection of Reserve Street and Mullan Road.

Upon their arrival, police discovered an adult female in the roadway who had been reportedly struck by a single vehicle, which had remained at the scene, police said in a news release.

"Life- saving measures were unsuccessful and the woman succumbed to her injuries," police said. "She was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police said her identity will be released at the discretion of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or a pedestrian in the roadway on Monday, please contact MPD Detectives’ Mick McCarthy (552-6643), or Nathan Mattix (552-6296).