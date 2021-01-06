Missoula Police plan new patrol schedule to boost efficiency

The Missoula Police Department is adopting a new patrol schedule for officers beginning Feb. 1 that is expected to improve the agency's efficiency without hiring any additional personnel, Chief of Police Jaeson White said Wednesday.
The department will move officers to four 10-hour and 40-minute shifts each week instead of five 8-hour shifts each week, based on recommendations from a staffing study that the department commissioned. The study found the department has a sufficient number of patrol officers but inefficient schedules are creating unequal workloads, long response times in some areas and an incorrect assumption that more patrol officers are needed.
White told the Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole on Wednesday that MPD will also increase the number of patrol teams and change the start times of some shifts, which will create overlap and result in more officers on duty during peak hours. Those tend to be late afternoon in Missoula.
White said the changes will better distribute the workload among officers, reduce the need for overtime and lead to quicker response times. The new schedule will also include designated training days where half of the department will be trained on one day and the other half of the department on the other. The analysis found that the current training schedule lacked accountability and structure.
The scheduling changes are also expected to give officers more time to engage with residents of the communities they police rather than constantly responding to backed-up calls during the day.
"The the biggest advantage of this is it allows us to get more engaged in community policing by having that equitable workload," White said. "It allows our officers to get out of their cars, to make contact with the public, to not be responding from call to call to call."
MPD will also adopt a recommendation from the study to deploy officers to 12 different geographic areas of Missoula rather than five broader areas where they are currently deployed. White said he is hoping the department can implement this change by Feb. 1 or soon after depending on how long it takes to update information in the department's databases.
MPD hired the training and consulting firm Etico Solutions for the study. Etico President Tim Freesmeyer said he made the recommendation for the 12 areas after looking at the workload for the current geographic zones, which he said is uneven. Freesmeyer said the current disparities between the workloads in different areas leads to longer response times and more overtime in those areas.
Council member Julie Merritt said she thinks the study will help inform the council's future budget decisions about hiring new officers based on the new information rather than "solely on the number of 911 calls."
White said the department has already approved the scheduling changes with the Missoula Police Officer Association, and said the department will be closely watching for any officer fatigue that might result from the longer shifts.