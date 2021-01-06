Missoula Police plan new patrol schedule to boost efficiency

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The scheduling changes are also expected to give officers more time to engage with residents of the communities they police rather than constantly responding to backed-up calls during the day.

"The the biggest advantage of this is it allows us to get more engaged in community policing by having that equitable workload," White said. "It allows our officers to get out of their cars, to make contact with the public, to not be responding from call to call to call."

MPD will also adopt a recommendation from the study to deploy officers to 12 different geographic areas of Missoula rather than five broader areas where they are currently deployed. White said he is hoping the department can implement this change by Feb. 1 or soon after depending on how long it takes to update information in the department's databases.

MPD hired the training and consulting firm Etico Solutions for the study. Etico President Tim Freesmeyer said he made the recommendation for the 12 areas after looking at the workload for the current geographic zones, which he said is uneven. Freesmeyer said the current disparities between the workloads in different areas leads to longer response times and more overtime in those areas.