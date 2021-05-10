Missoula Police public information officer to retire after three decades

One case he worked on with Hector stands out from the rest, when Missoula police got involved in a homicide case that followed a couple who had taken a car for a test drive from a dealership in Idaho. During the drive, they killed the salesperson to steal the car, Welsh said.

Authorities believed the couple was making their way to the Deer Lodge area. When Welsh was called to help locate the duo, he said Hector accompanied him.

Witnesses reported seeing the couple go into a barn, and when officials were finally able to approach the structure, Welsh said the inside was full of hay bales stacked about 12 feet high.

“My job was then to get myself and my dog up on top of this stack of hay,” he said. “I was the only one that could have done this with this dog. We had been together so long, and he knew me and trusted me, so basically I lifted him straight up the side of the stack.”

Hector was able to dig through a well of hay and find the couple, who were taken into custody.

“I’ve had lots of rewarding incidents I’ve been involved in,” Welsh said. “But I look back and that was one of the highlights of my career.”