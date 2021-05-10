Missoula Police public information officer to retire after three decades

From training a police dog to respond to commands in Czech, to serving as public information officer, Sergeant Travis Welsh has had a full career in public service at the Missoula Police Department.
After more than 30 years, Welsh is set to retire at the end of May.
Looking back on the past three decades, Welsh said he has fond memories of relationships he's established with his colleagues in local media, the city and beyond.
“I’ve really enjoyed my career. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye, but I think I’m ready,” Welsh said.
In 2014, Welsh became the police department's first public information officer. As the face and voice of the agency, he has spent the past seven years building relationships with reporters and city employees to create an environment where the public has easy, accurate access to information about crime in Missoula.
Fostering these relationships has been one of the highlights of his career, Welsh said. He has enjoyed getting to know people outside of work and connecting with community members.
“For me that was always inviting somebody out for a cup of coffee,” Welsh said. “There’s something about sitting and having a cup of coffee with somebody, and when you’re not talking about work, the barriers start to come down.”
Ginny Merriam, communications director for the City of Missoula, has worked closely with Welsh for the entirety of his seven years serving as PIO.
She said he has pioneered the position.
Not only has Welsh forged strong relationships with local media and government employees, he’s also worked to make information as accessible as possible, including launching Missoula police accounts on social media to share information with the public, Merriam said.
“I think he has been exceptional in stepping into this role and making it so strong."
Merriam emphasized how difficult it can be to step into a communications role without a background in journalism, which Welsh does not have.
“Here’s Travis, just a police sergeant, who steps into the role and communicates really well,” Merriam said.
Serving the public has been a pillar of Welsh’s career.
“For somebody like me who likes to feel like they’re contributing somehow, holding people accountable for creating victims has made this career worthwhile for me,” Welsh said.
Growing up, he watched his dad work as a firefighter, which inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“My dad was a fireman in the city of Great Falls and I wanted to do what my dad did,” he said. “But as I got older, I had friends that had entered law enforcement and I rode with them and kind of got a taste for that.”
Welsh found himself enjoying the high level of excitement that came with being a police officer and decided it would be the best path for him.
He trained at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Bozeman, which has since moved to Helena. After finishing the program, Welsh began applying to law enforcement jobs until he ended up with the Missoula police.
Starting in 1991 as a patrol officer, he quickly moved up the ranks to become a shift commander. Later he became a canine handler where he formed one of the strongest bonds of his career with Hector, a law enforcement dog.
From Czechoslovakia, Hector worked and lived with Welsh for about three years, which he said were some of the best of his career.
“I probably had never worked harder up to that point or had as much fun. And by fun I mean just having a dog with me everyday,” Welsh said.
He learned how to give Hector commands in Czech.
“That was by design so he would only understand me and he would listen to things that I said in a language he understood, as opposed to someone randomly yelling at him to get him to react,” Welsh said.
When he would put on his uniform every morning, Welsh said Hector knew it was time to go to work and he'd get excited to start the day.
One case he worked on with Hector stands out from the rest, when Missoula police got involved in a homicide case that followed a couple who had taken a car for a test drive from a dealership in Idaho. During the drive, they killed the salesperson to steal the car, Welsh said.
Authorities believed the couple was making their way to the Deer Lodge area. When Welsh was called to help locate the duo, he said Hector accompanied him.
Witnesses reported seeing the couple go into a barn, and when officials were finally able to approach the structure, Welsh said the inside was full of hay bales stacked about 12 feet high.
“My job was then to get myself and my dog up on top of this stack of hay,” he said. “I was the only one that could have done this with this dog. We had been together so long, and he knew me and trusted me, so basically I lifted him straight up the side of the stack.”
Hector was able to dig through a well of hay and find the couple, who were taken into custody.
“I’ve had lots of rewarding incidents I’ve been involved in,” Welsh said. “But I look back and that was one of the highlights of my career.”
He also remembers the challenges of his job, namely telling families about a lost loved one or not being able to find missing persons.
After reflecting on his career, Welsh said he realized he’s achieved the goals he wanted to and feels it’s time to move on. In his retirement, he is looking forward to staying in Missoula, relaxing and spending more time with his family.
“I’m a Montana kid. I was born and raised here, and I plan to stay here,” he said.