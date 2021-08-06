Missoula police put out advisory for missing Missoula teen

The Missoula Police Department put out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Friday for Kaylee Jane Barber, 14, who was last seen Thursday at Hellgate High School.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Barber is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans. She is missing her medication and is suicidal, according to the Missoula police.
If you have any information, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300 or 9-1-1.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.