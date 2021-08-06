 Skip to main content
Missoula police put out advisory for missing Missoula teen
Missoula police put out advisory for missing Missoula teen

The Missoula Police Department put out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Friday for Kaylee Jane Barber, 14, who was last seen Thursday at Hellgate High School.

Kaylee Jane Barber

Barber is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans. She is missing her medication and is suicidal, according to the Missoula police.

If you have any information, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300 or 9-1-1.

