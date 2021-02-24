Missoula police release name of cyclist killed in fatal crash

The Missoula County Sheriff's office released the name of the man who died after being struck by a driver while riding his bicycle near Rose Park recently.

Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott said Missoula resident Richard Janousek, 62, succumbed to his injuries following the Feb. 12 incident.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Stephens Avenue and East Bickford Street. The driver called police and waited for them to arrive, said Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department, earlier this week. When officers got to the scene the driver was stopped in the northbound side of the street and a man was on the ground with a bicycle lying close by him.

The driver is participating in the investigation, which is ongoing, Welsh said. Missoula police detectives are considering all possible contributing factors in the crash.

