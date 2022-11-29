 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Missoula police respond to active situation on Johnson Street

  • Updated
  • 0

Police are on scene of an active investigation at the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula.

SWAT, negotiators and officers responded to a barricaded suspect in the early afternoon on Tuesday, according to Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold.

She didn’t mention if any weapons are involved.

Several law enforcement vehicles are surrounding the area near South Avenue and Johnson Street. South Avenue is currently closed between Garfield and Kemp. Expect traffic detours in the area.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act one step closer to President Biden’s desk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News