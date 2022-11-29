Missoula police respond to active situation on Johnson Street

Police are on scene of an active investigation at the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula.
SWAT, negotiators and officers responded to a barricaded suspect in the early afternoon on Tuesday, according to Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold.
She didn’t mention if any weapons are involved.
Several law enforcement vehicles are surrounding the area near South Avenue and Johnson Street. South Avenue is currently closed between Garfield and Kemp. Expect traffic detours in the area.
This story will be updated.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today