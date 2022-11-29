Missoula police respond to active situation on Johnson Street

Police are on scene of an active investigation at the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula.

SWAT, negotiators and officers responded to a barricaded suspect in the early afternoon on Tuesday, according to Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold.

She didn’t mention if any weapons are involved.

Several law enforcement vehicles are surrounding the area near South Avenue and Johnson Street. South Avenue is currently closed between Garfield and Kemp. Expect traffic detours in the area.

