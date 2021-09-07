Missoula police respond to election sign dispute

A voice in the background then says, “You’re stealing my signs Vondene? Is that why you’re here?”

Ault confirms to the dispatcher that the argument is still a verbal exchange.

The 911 operator then asks if the altercation is about stealing campaign signs, referring to the previous exchange that’s audible in the background of the phone call.

Ault tells the dispatcher he sees an officer and the call terminates.

When initially contacted, Ault confirmed the incident happened, but declined to elaborate. He did not return a request for comment on Tuesday after the Missoulian received the 911 call recording.

The Missoula County Attorney’s office confirmed that Ault, Elder and Kopetski were involved in the incident.

Elder confirmed to the Missoulian he was involved in what he described as a “minor verbal disagreement with Alan Ault.”

He was driving by a location he said is known for having his campaign signs, saw two people he didn’t recognize “eyeing” his signs, and stopped to investigate, he said. Ault and Kopetski were there.

As heard on the call, Elder audibly asks Kopetski if she is taking his campaign signs.