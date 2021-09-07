Missoula police respond to election sign dispute

An election sign argument among three people — two of whom are running for office in the upcoming municipal election — resulted in a 911 call and a response from Missoula police on Friday, Aug. 27.
Missoula County dispatch received the call of a reported disturbance at the 2000 block of South Reserve Street about 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.
A copy of the call obtained by the Missoulian lasts 3 minutes and 47 seconds. City Council Ward 4 candidate Alan Ault and mayoral candidate Jacob Elder can be heard on the recording.
Ault placed the call. Elder was apparently arguing with Vondene Kopetski, chair of the Missoula County Republican Committee.
“We have two people in a heated argument,” Ault says at the beginning of the call. “We need an officer here.”
There are raised voices in the background.
Dispatch asks if there are weapons present, and Ault says he doesn’t know. He then tells the dispatcher, “You can hear Jacob Elder yelling.”
After a back and forth about the location and other information about the situation, Ault tells the dispatcher, “It’s Jacob Elder, the candidate for mayor.”
“Oh it is?” the dispatcher replies.
“Yeah he’s going ballistic,” Ault said.
A voice in the background then says, “You’re stealing my signs Vondene? Is that why you’re here?”
Ault confirms to the dispatcher that the argument is still a verbal exchange.
The 911 operator then asks if the altercation is about stealing campaign signs, referring to the previous exchange that’s audible in the background of the phone call.
Ault tells the dispatcher he sees an officer and the call terminates.
When initially contacted, Ault confirmed the incident happened, but declined to elaborate. He did not return a request for comment on Tuesday after the Missoulian received the 911 call recording.
The Missoula County Attorney’s office confirmed that Ault, Elder and Kopetski were involved in the incident.
Elder confirmed to the Missoulian he was involved in what he described as a “minor verbal disagreement with Alan Ault.”
He was driving by a location he said is known for having his campaign signs, saw two people he didn’t recognize “eyeing” his signs, and stopped to investigate, he said. Ault and Kopetski were there.
As heard on the call, Elder audibly asks Kopetski if she is taking his campaign signs.
“I believe she saw the incident as an opportunity to embarrass me by calling law enforcement,” Elder said, adding his signs were taken from that location a few days later.
Kopetski could not be reached for comment.
Five Missoula police officers responded to the call, but based on the information obtained at the scene, the situation was resolved and a report was not generated, police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.
Elder is running for mayor against incumbent John Engen. The vote is entirely by mail and the election is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Ault is running for city council for a fourth time and his opponent is Mike Nugent. The general election is slated for Nov. 2 and will also be entirely by mail.