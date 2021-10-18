 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula police respond to shots fired in Northside neighborhood, suspect not yet located
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula police respond to shots fired in Northside neighborhood, suspect not yet located

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula police responded to shots fired in a road rage incident on Saturday evening in the Northside neighborhood. 

Dispatch received a report at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday from a victim reporting erratic driving behavior, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The male suspect was able to maneuver their vehicle behind the victim and follow them to their residence in the Northside neighborhood near Cooley Street. The victim eventually exited their car and the suspect opened fire in the victim’s direction.

No one was injured, Arnold said. However, there was property damage.

The suspect has not been located yet and law enforcement is still looking for him.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
2
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News