Missoula police respond to shots fired in Northside neighborhood, suspect not yet located

Missoula police responded to shots fired in a road rage incident on Saturday evening in the Northside neighborhood.

Dispatch received a report at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday from a victim reporting erratic driving behavior, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.

The male suspect was able to maneuver their vehicle behind the victim and follow them to their residence in the Northside neighborhood near Cooley Street. The victim eventually exited their car and the suspect opened fire in the victim’s direction.

No one was injured, Arnold said. However, there was property damage.

The suspect has not been located yet and law enforcement is still looking for him.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

