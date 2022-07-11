Missoula police respond to Sunday road rage incident

Missoula police responded to a road rage incident involving a weapon Sunday evening.
Details are minimal now, but Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said the incident happened at Mullan Road and West Broadway Street on Sunday around 5:27 p.m.
No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.
This is an active investigation.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today