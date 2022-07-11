 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula police respond to Sunday road rage incident

Missoula police responded to a road rage incident involving a weapon Sunday evening. 

Details are minimal now, but Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said the incident happened at Mullan Road and West Broadway Street on Sunday around 5:27 p.m. 

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported. 

This is an active investigation.

