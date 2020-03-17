Missoula police: rock tossed, not gunshots

A 34-year-old man on Sunday threw Missoula’s Westside neighborhood into a frenzy, throwing a rock through a hospital window and setting off an unfounded report of shots fired that drew a large law enforcement presence two blocks away, according to Missoula police.

Police responded to Providence St. Patrick Hospital around 6 p.m. on Sunday where someone heard a loud noise and looked outside to see a man standing near a broken 10-by-10-foot window, according to charging documents.

“Someone inside the building heard the noise and thought it was a gunshot,” Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Tuesday.

Hospital staff soon found the rock and were able to describe the man to police, Welsh said. Charging documents state the window was approximately 10 feet off the ground and would cost approximately $2,000 to fix. Officers believed the man to be Jerad Patterson, based on his description and past history of throwing rocks through windows in the downtown area.

