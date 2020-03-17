Missoula police: rock tossed, not gunshots

A 34-year-old man on Sunday threw Missoula’s Westside neighborhood into a frenzy, throwing a rock through a hospital window and setting off an unfounded report of shots fired that drew a large law enforcement presence two blocks away, according to Missoula police.
Police responded to Providence St. Patrick Hospital around 6 p.m. on Sunday where someone heard a loud noise and looked outside to see a man standing near a broken 10-by-10-foot window, according to charging documents.
“Someone inside the building heard the noise and thought it was a gunshot,” Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Tuesday.
Hospital staff soon found the rock and were able to describe the man to police, Welsh said. Charging documents state the window was approximately 10 feet off the ground and would cost approximately $2,000 to fix. Officers believed the man to be Jerad Patterson, based on his description and past history of throwing rocks through windows in the downtown area.
While officers were on scene, they saw a man matching the description walking near the hospital, although he kept walking as officers called out to him. He was eventually taken into custody by an assisting Montana Highway Patrol trooper, according to charging documents.
Amid this commotion, residents at an apartment building on Toole Avenue saw the police presence at the hospital and “misinterpreted” some sound as gunfire, Welsh said. That person reported the sound of gunshots, drawing another large police presence to the area on Toole Avenue. But police were able to determine the report from Toole Avenue was unfounded, Welsh said.
Welsh said Monday morning, city employees found a broken window at City Hall, also believed to be smashed by Patterson.
Missoula County prosecutors charged Patterson on Monday with felony criminal mischief and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. At his initial appearance on Monday, Patterson was released on his own recognizance and ordered to not come within 50 yards of St. Pat's unless he requires medical attention at the emergency room.
Patterson was charged last year with criminal mischief for breaking out a window at the new 1889 restaurant on Higgins Avenue. Charging documents in that case state he also broke out a window at the County Courthouse in June 2019.