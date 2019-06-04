The Missoula Police Department issued a missing endangered person advisory early Tuesday morning for a suicidal, endangered runaway 15-year-old girl. They noted that she requires medication for depression.
MyKenzie George was last seen at 11 p.m. on June 3 in Missoula wearing an Italian flag T-shirt and grey leggings. She is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 158 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is possibly en route to Kellogg, Idaho.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300.