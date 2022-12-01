Missoula police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen at HWY 93 Walmart

The Missoula Police Department is seeking help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Isabel Donette Henderson was last seen getting into an older silver sedan — possibly a Buick — after being approached by an unknown person around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 93.

The driver of the vehicle and the license plate number are unknown at this time.

Henderson is described as 100 pounds, 5 feet 3 inches tall, who has blue eyes and blue hair, according to a news release. She was last seen wearing a beanie hat, black shirt, gray zip-up sweatshirt, black sweatpants and brown Uggs shoes.

She has a history of mental health struggles and is currently without her medication, according to law enforcement.

She is known to frequent the Poor Henry's Bar in Clinton, according to the release.

Anyone with information relating to Henderson's disappearance should call 911 immediately or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.