 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen at HWY 93 Walmart

  • 0
Isabel Donette Henderson

The Missoula Police Department is seeking help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Isabel Donette Henderson was last seen getting into an older silver sedan — possibly a Buick — after being approached by an unknown person around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 93. 

The driver of the vehicle and the license plate number are unknown at this time. 

Henderson is described as 100 pounds, 5 feet 3 inches tall, who has blue eyes and blue hair, according to a news release. She was last seen wearing a beanie hat, black shirt, gray zip-up sweatshirt, black sweatpants and brown Uggs shoes. 

She has a history of mental health struggles and is currently without her medication, according to law enforcement. 

She is known to frequent the Poor Henry's Bar in Clinton, according to the release. 

People are also reading…

Anyone with information relating to Henderson's disappearance should call 911 immediately or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News