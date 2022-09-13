Missoula police searching for armed fugitive

Missoula police are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive.

Patrick Cork is believed to be in possession of a handgun, according to a Missoula Police Department press release on Tuesday. Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement.

Cork, born in 1972, is a white male with brown hair, black eyes and is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 210 lbs.

Anyone who sees Cork should contact 911, but police are asking the public not to approach him.

"Contact 911 and if possible, please provide location, clothing description, direction of travel and means of travel," the release said.