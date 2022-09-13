 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula police searching for armed fugitive

  • 0
Patrick Cork

Patrick Cork is believed to be in possession of a handgun, according to a Missoula Police Department press release on Tuesday. Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement.

 Lydia Arnold

Missoula police are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive.

Patrick Cork is believed to be in possession of a handgun, according to a Missoula Police Department press release on Tuesday. Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement.

Cork, born in 1972, is a white male with brown hair, black eyes and is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 210 lbs. 

Anyone who sees Cork should contact 911, but police are asking the public not to approach him.

"Contact 911 and if possible, please provide location, clothing description, direction of travel and means of travel," the release said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian soldiers burn Russian flag as they reclaim territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News