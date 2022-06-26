Missoula police searching for man following domestic disturbance

Missoula Police are searching for a man wanted for alleged assault stemming from a domestic incident on Saturday night.

Allen Goddard, 45, is wanted for partner-family member assault, assault on a minor, and assault with a weapon, according to a Missoula Police Department press release.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Missoula police officers were dispatched to 2418 Earnest Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement conducted an initial investigation and requested an MPD SWAT team to the scene. The SWAT team was at the residence into Sunday morning and Goddard was not located at the residence.

Goddard is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

This was a targeted incident and at this time Goddard is not considered to be a threat to the public, according to MPD. Goddard was last seen at 2418 Ernest Avenue on June 25 at about 9:25 p.m.

MPD's Detective Division is continuing the investigation. If you see Goddard or have information on his whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1.

