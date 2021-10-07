 Skip to main content
Missoula police searching for man who escaped pre-release facility
editor's pick alert

Missoula police searching for man who escaped pre-release facility

Torry Rockroads

Missoula police are responding to a report of two pre-release residents who escaped the Missoula County Detention Facility wearing neon jumpsuits.

One man was located shortly after leaving and was taken into custody without incident, according to a Thursday news release.

The other man, Torry Rockroads, is still missing, the release said. He is described as a Native American in his 20s, approximately 5 foot, 9 inches tall and 211 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

If you see this Rockroads, do not approach, and contact 911.

This story will be updated once more information is available.  

