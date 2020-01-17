Missoula Police Department school resource officer Jeff Lloyd is attempting to locate 16-year-old Isabel Cameron, according to an MPD Facebook post:
Isabel was reported as a runaway on January 11, 2020, after not returning home the night before. She was last seen around 11:45 p.m. on January 10, in the 1900 block of S. 3rd St. W. Isabel is of Hispanic descent, 5'6"/125lbs., brown eyes, and brown hair. She is said to have 'olive' skin, and a tattoo on her left forearm of a triangle with a rainbow. Isabel was last known to be wearing black leggings and a red halter top. If you have information of her whereabouts please contact officer Lloyd at (406) 552-6300, or at (406) 728-2400 x8053 during school hours. If you see her, please call 9-1-1.