Missoula police issued a notice on social media Friday for residents to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly "grabbed" at two young girls on their bicycles in a Wyoming Street neighborhood on Thursday.
The MPD Facebook post reports two young girls, under the age of 10, told police the man had reached out and grabbed their bicycles as they rode by.
"They managed to get away from the male who was last seen walking westbound on Wyoming," according to the post. "The children are safe."
The man is described as wearing a brown hoodie that was "fuzzy" on the inside, with dirty brown pants and dirty shoes. The man reportedly concealed his eyes during the incident.
It was not clear Friday afternoon if police were seeking the man for an arrest; Missoula police did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
"Please be aware and be on the look-out," the post reads.