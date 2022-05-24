Missoula police seeking information in Tuesday morning pursuit

A police pursuit through Missoula Tuesday morning ended with a driver being arrested.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a Missoula police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Ram 1500.

The truck failed to pull over, and officers pursued it, according to a Facebook post from Missoula police.

Missoula police were assisted by other agencies, and the driver was taken into custody by Montana Highway Patrol.

Investigators are working to identify a pedestrian who was about to cross at Connell Avenue and South Higgins Avenue during the pursuit. They are also seeking information on a bicyclist that was reportedly almost hit by the truck at Gerald Avenue and South Fourth Street East.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300.

