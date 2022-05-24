 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Missoula police seeking information in Tuesday morning pursuit

  • 0

A police pursuit through Missoula Tuesday morning ended with a driver being arrested.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a Missoula police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Ram 1500.

The truck failed to pull over, and officers pursued it, according to a Facebook post from Missoula police.

Missoula police were assisted by other agencies, and the driver was taken into custody by Montana Highway Patrol.

Investigators are working to identify a pedestrian who was about to cross at Connell Avenue and South Higgins Avenue during the pursuit. They are also seeking information on a bicyclist that was reportedly almost hit by the truck at Gerald Avenue and South Fourth Street East.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Missoula police at 406-552-6300.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
2
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China: Leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News