Missoula police staffing shortages drain department's overtime budget

Overtime pay due to staff shortages has already driven the Missoula Police Department's fiscal 2022 budget out of bounds, according to Police Chief Jaeson White.

As of Wednesday, the department is five officers short, White said at a City Council budget session. Five new personnel will join the force in about three weeks to return to full staffing capacity. Because of this officer shortage, the department had to spend extra paying officers' overtime.

“We have consistently run between three and six officers short all year," he said. "That has had a major impact on our budget and the workload of our staff.”

Missoula's police force has authorized 117 positions. In the years he's been on the force, White said there's been one day when the department has been at full capacity.

“Because of the shortage of staff, because of COVID coverage and things like that, we have gone over in our overtime budget in order to meet the minimum staffing levels to (have enough officers) to provide a safe community,” he said.

As of Jan. 1, the department had spent about 102% of what its overtime budget is, White said in the presentation. The department budgeted $478,806 for overtime pay and has spent $500,538.

For personnel expenses (which includes overtime pay for officers), Missoula police budgeted $19,549,097 for the 2022 fiscal year. As of January, $10,231,369 was spent, with a projected $18,570,274 to be used by the end of the fiscal year and an estimated $978,823 in savings.

The department has been able to offset the overtime pay so far with vacancy savings, White explained.

White also touched on the department’s investment in the Crisis Intervention Team, a program designed to improve the city and county’s responses to mental health crises calls. He said the department intends to look at permanent funding, rather than grant money, to finance CIT positions.

"Those (positions) are critical to supplying the programs we need for people in crisis," White said. "We quite frankly could use some expansion in that area."

In February, CIT moved from the Missoula Fire Department to the Missoula Police Department. Over 50 Missoula police officers have received CIT training.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.