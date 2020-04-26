Missoula police 'stand down' at Burlington

No arrests were made and no injuries reported after Missoula law enforcement officers responded Sunday to a disturbance between neighbors in the 2000 block of Burlington Avenue, according to a news release Monday from the Missoula Police Department.
The incident escalated when one of the people involved reportedly made a verbal threat that involved mention of a weapon, said the news release. Officers identified that person as a 58-year-old adult female who remained inside her residence and refused communication "other than yelling at officers through exterior windows."
"A decision to 'stand down' came after spending extensive time and effort attempting communication with the woman," said Sgt. Travis Welsh in the news release.
" ... There is currently no evidence of an on-going threat to the public."
***
Roughly six hours after they barricaded a city block, Missoula law enforcement officers were still trying to coax the woman out of a residence near Burlington Avenue and Johnson Street.
"I know you're tired and you want this to end," negotiators told the woman through a public address system at 2:10 a.m. "I know you don't want anyone to get hurt."
Officers held their perimeter around the city block well into the night. The woman occasionally peered out of the window or stood a step out the front door to call back to police, but she refused to leave the home as officers requested.
At roughly 8:30 p.m., the law enforcement team was perched behind a vehicle on the street and had started using the PA system to communicate with the woman. It was not clear whether the woman was alone in the house, although she was the only person visibly communicating with officers.
Officers earlier evacuated residents from an adjacent residence.
"They just said it's not safe for us, and they needed us out of the way," said one of the residents.
A group of spectators had formed and a couple of neighbors remained at the scene late into the night.
An estimated six or seven law enforcement vehicles from both the Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff's Office had responded. Emergency medical services and the Missoula Fire Department also were at the scene until at least 2:45 a.m.
