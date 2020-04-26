Missoula police 'stand down' at Burlington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No arrests were made and no injuries reported after Missoula law enforcement officers responded Sunday to a disturbance between neighbors in the 2000 block of Burlington Avenue, according to a news release Monday from the Missoula Police Department.

The incident escalated when one of the people involved reportedly made a verbal threat that involved mention of a weapon, said the news release. Officers identified that person as a 58-year-old adult female who remained inside her residence and refused communication "other than yelling at officers through exterior windows."

"A decision to 'stand down' came after spending extensive time and effort attempting communication with the woman," said Sgt. Travis Welsh in the news release.

" ... There is currently no evidence of an on-going threat to the public."

***

Roughly six hours after they barricaded a city block, Missoula law enforcement officers were still trying to coax the woman out of a residence near Burlington Avenue and Johnson Street.

"I know you're tired and you want this to end," negotiators told the woman through a public address system at 2:10 a.m. "I know you don't want anyone to get hurt."