Missoula police officers took a shirtless man into custody after a short search on Wednesday afternoon in the Westside neighborhood near the intersection of Toole Avenue and Burton Street.

A request for comment from Missoula Police Department public information officer Whitney Bennett was not immediately returned, so it's unclear what led to the man being taken into custody.

Lowell Elementary School was placed on a lockdown in the afternoon around 2 p.m., and there was a large police presence on Cooper Street as officers searched the area with guns drawn.

A local resident spotted the man in his yard and directed officers to that location. After a short negotiation period, the man took off running down an alley and was handcuffed.

This story will be updated.