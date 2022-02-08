Missoula police training from controversial 'Killology' group approved

Missoula approved payment of almost $8,000 at Monday night's city council meeting for two recent police training sessions with a company mired in controversy surrounding comments made by its director, former Army Lt. Col. Dave Grossman.

In a video that surfaced online last year of a presentation by Killology Research Group in 2015, Grossman, head of the group, implies that sexual pleasure of police officers is amplified following a violent confrontation with a suspect.

“Cop says knock down, drag out fight, cuff them, stuff them, finally get home at the end of the shift and cop says, ‘gunfight, bad guys down, I’m alive.’ Finally get home at the end of the incident and they all say the best sex I’ve had in months,” Grossman says in the video.

He then goes on to say this is one of the “perks” of holding a law enforcement job.

In a statement sent to the Missoulian and city councilors Tuesday morning, Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White confirmed Grossman delivered four hours of resiliency training to city officers. The two training sessions were held on Jan. 12 and Jan. 26.

Killology Research Group conducts “the scholarly study of the destructive act … In particular, killology focuses on the reactions of healthy people in killing circumstances (such as police and military in combat) and the factors that enable and restrain killing in these situations,” according to its website.

Since retiring from the Army in 1998, Grossman has been traveling around the U.S. leading training for the military, law enforcement, mental health providers and school safety organizations, the website says.

In a post titled “Masks can be Murder” on AmericanThinker.com from January 2021, Grossman writes at length about how “covering the face with a mask erodes empathy and empowers interpersonal aggression,” and how they can lead to increased rates in death and violence in the country.

There are no statistics cited in Grossman’s post to support this claim. In January 2021, the U.S. saw a record 94,460 deaths from the pandemic, according to John Hopkins University.

Killology and Grossman’s teachings have garnered national attention.

In 2021, a law enforcement seminar scheduled with Grossman in Michigan was canceled in the wake of community complaints about the messages of his training, the Detroit Free Press reported.

In 2020, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state planned to host a training with Grossman but suspended it following public outcry — thousands of people signed petitions protesting the training, as reported by the Spokesman-Review.

“The resiliency training provided was not ‘fear based’ or the ‘promotion of police violence’ as some have claimed. It was quite the opposite," White said in Tuesday's statement. "The training focused on identifying those challenges, developing proper strategies to mitigate their impact on mental health, becoming resilient, and remaining a professional public servant dedicated to the respect and safety of the community.”

The chief attended the sessions provided to Missoula police and found them to be professional and valuable, he said. He had not seen the video with Grossman’s comments about police violence leading to better sex prior to the training.

“I have personally seen Lt. Colonel Grossman present this information in the past and found it to be valuable for officer resilience and mental survival for a very demanding career field,” White said.

Missoula police have no future trainings scheduled with Grossman, White added.

First-term councilor Daniel Carlino raised a concern with the training during Monday night’s city council meeting ahead of a vote to approve the spending. He twice expressed concern about the training from Killology. Other councilors, including Jordan Hess and Sandra Vasecka, did as well.

“I’m bringing this up because I believe that the Missoula Police Department and our city doesn’t want someone who was glorifying police violence and killings to be the same person who was training our police officers,” Carlino told council.

Council voted unanimously among those in attendance to approve the claims sheet, which included the $7,780.09 charge. That includes 42 copies of the book “Bulletproof Mind.”

Mayor John Engen told the council he would look into the matter. On Tuesday morning after talking with White, Engen said he trusts the chief’s judgment in establishing training courses for officers that are consistent with the city’s goals and values.

“(The training was) about resilience and mental health for folks working in a tough profession, the training was professional and well-received by officers and those who took part in the training now have additional tools that allow them to be trusted, professional public servants,” Engen said.

“While I think the name of Mr. Grossman’s company is unfortunate and the content of the video clip was distasteful, I’m confident in the chief’s assertion that the training presented to our officers was professional and continues to be well-received by respected law enforcement agencies around the United States,” the mayor continued.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

