Missoula Police warn of increased patrolling ahead of St. Patrick's Day

In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, the Missoula Police Department wants to remind Missoulians that officers will spend the holiday patrolling for impaired drivers.

The Montana Highway Patrol will also be out enforcing traffic laws next Wednesday.

“Montanans put a lot of time into planning how they will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” wrote Matt Kazinsky, a sergeant with the Missoula Police Department. “So we’re reminding everyone to also spend a few minutes planning safe transportation.”

Kazinsky encouraged people to not drink and drive by using services such as Uber, Lyft, Green Taxi or Yellow Cab. People can also designate someone to be the sober driver, Kazinsky said.

The state of Montana has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation for deaths involving drunk drivers per vehicle miles traveled, the release said. People who get caught driving with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.8 could face arrest, revocation of their driver’s license, mandatory classes, possible jail time and up to $10,000 in fines.

