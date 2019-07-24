Large townhome developments, or those on steep slopes, wouldn’t be eligible for exemptions under proposed changes in Missoula’s zoning ordinances.
Instead, those types of projects would have to go through the typical subdivision review process. That's more protective to public health and safety as opposed to the limited review process for Townhome Exemption Developments (TEDs), Ben Brewer, a planner with Development Services, told the City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee Wednesday. They also wouldn’t be allowed to seek Conditional Use Permits that deviate from city standards.
The TED process is much more streamlined than subdivision review, which can take into consideration land use constraints, public roadways, walkable neighborhoods and other aspects that provide for the general welfare of a community.
The proposed changes come as the city has struggled with the ever-increasing size of proposed TED developments, including the controversial 68-unit Hillview Crossing development.
“We need some kind of guiding principles about how we should see this as a development option in our community and home in on the best use of this development tool,” Councilor John DiBari said. “It provides good options for housing in the community, but we’re still struggling with how to define and review them, and the best fit for them in what development is happening.”
Montanan’s 2011 Legislature created the ability to exempt townhome developments from subdivision review to address changes to financing for condominiums that occurred after the great recession. While not many communities took advantage of the tool, it was fully embraced in Missoula, Brewer said.
Overall, Missoula has 61 residential TED developments on file since 2012, and 85% of them (51) are for 10 or fewer units. For the larger TED projects, only three are between 10 and 30 units, with the remaining between 30 and 60 units.
“Through subdivision, projects with more than five units are required to meet additional levels of review and public participation that are not required through TED,” Brewer wrote in a staff report. “At the same time, we recognize that there are situations where a subdivision can be unduly onerous and review through TED may be appropriate.”
Hillview Crossing, which already is undergoing the TED review process, wouldn’t be affected by the revised zoning ordinance. But it clearly was on the mind of the committee members and city staff as they instituted an interim zoning ordinance that addresses TED projects. The interim ordinance, which expires Nov. 5, established limitations for the review process for TEDs that needed to go through the Conditional Use Permit process, which can allow for deviations from city codes.
In particular, Hillview Crossing's developers proposed streets that were narrower than city standards allow on steep slopes, with some in the 25% to 30% range. Committee members voiced concerns about the stability of the slopes, as well as the stormwater drainage system. They also struggled with the placement of paths connecting Hillview Crossing with adjacent subdivisions, as well as the lengthy stretches of townhomes that were much longer than the 480 feet typically desired for city blocks.
While those issues aren’t outlined in the proposed zoning ordinance updates, they generally fall under the Conditional Use Permit process. The inability to allow TED projects to go through that process, as well as the size of the proposed Hillview Crossing, means that future similar projects would have to go through the regular subdivision review process.
Brewer noted that state law allows municipalities the ability to define TEDs in their local zoning laws.
The proposed zoning ordinance updates also would double the number of units allowed in a permitted TED from five to 10 single-dwelling units in residential districts, and 20 in multi-dwelling and commercial districts.
In addition, it would prohibit TED proposals that jeopardize the acquisition of public roadways that are crucial to connectivity, and would prohibit the phasing of TED proposals.
However, developers could take a parcel and subdivide it through the subdivision review process, then propose smaller TED developments on those parcels. Councilor Michelle Cares noted that means a person could do three minor subdivisions, then return two weeks later with the maximum number of TED proposals for each subdivision.
Brewer noted that they’ve added language in the draft ordinance update to address that, but added it’s a tricky road to navigate.
“Clearly we want all the information to come in at the same time, during subdivision review, so it’s all looked at together,” Brewer said. “We looked at and talked about requiring that, and it gets to be more difficult because some of the cases projects might benefit from more flexibility.
“But we want to avoid someone coming with a two-lot subdivision that will become a 60-unit TED. There is language in the ordinance looking to prevent that.”
The city is accepting public comment on the proposed ordinance updates, and those received by noon on Aug. 5 will be forwarded to the Planning Board for consideration during a public hearing on Aug. 6, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers at 140 W. Pine St. Materials can be reviewed online at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1521/Current-Projects.
The Land Use and Planning Committee also will undertake further review of the proposals at a date that’s yet to be set.
Comments can be sent to Brewer at bbrewer@ci.missoula.mt.us. He can be reached for questions at 552-6086.