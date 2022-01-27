 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula postal service employee admits to stealing mail

A Missoula man admitted to stealing cash and gift cards from a birthday card while he worked for the U.S. States Postal Service.

Lassana Diaby, 40, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to theft of mail by an officer or employee. He faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. 

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided.

A postal service customer reported on March 26, 2021, that items were stolen from a card that was sent to his locking mailbox in Missoula. The sender confirmed she had mailed the card about a week prior from Whitefish, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

It contained a $200 gift card to Costco, two $100 Amazon gift certificates and $40 in cash. 

An investigation determined that Diaby presented his Costco membership card and the gift card to buy goods at the Costco in Missoula and presented his receipt to a Costco employee at the exit.

At the time, Diaby worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail processing clerk and completed night shifts on March 20 to 23, including working several hours in the manual letter sorting section, the release said. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter is prosecuting the case. Diaby was released pending further proceedings.

