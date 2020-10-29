Missoula, Pov to open 150-bed shelter Sunday

"We've got everything set up to where everyone will be six feet apart," Allison Thompson explained. "Also we have quite a few folks who have insomnia, so if they're up at night, they're welcome to come sit in here and read a book, that kind of thing as well. In terms of COVID, we have a ton of measures set up."

The Poverello Center has successfully navigated the pandemic through a variety of cleaning and other preventative measures, she said, and those will be easily repeated at the new shelter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We do things like multiple symptom screens throughout the week," she said. "You might notice some of our guests wear wristbands, so we know that someone has been screened recently. We also have a very serious sanitation process. We have a team that we hired through a grant that we received to help with extra staff to help with sanitizing things."

The new shelter will serve meals, and kitchen staff follow rigorous standards.

"We've been hustling," Allison Thompson said. "Our team has been working around the clock. We feel good about it. It's working very well at the Poverello Center, and we think it will work well here."