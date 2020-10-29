Missoula, Pov to open 150-bed shelter Sunday

The City of Missoula and the Poverello Center homeless shelter are geared up to open up a new 150-bed, 24-hour winter shelter near Southgate Mall on Sunday night in an effort to increase capacity during the pandemic.
The Johnson Street Community Center is located at 1919 North Ave. W., on the corner of Johnson and North Avenues. The 28,000 square foot warehouse used to house the Sovereign Hope Church, but now it's city-owned property.
Amy Allison Thompson, the executive director of the nonprofit Poverello Center, was busy along with city and county officials and Pov staff on Thursday giving tours of the new facility. All of the sleeping mats in the huge warehouse are spaced far enough apart to maintain proper social distancing, and staff will be performing health screenings before people enter.
There's a day space/reading/dining area, restrooms, a women's sleeping area and a separate day-sleeping area for those who work at night.
"Actually about 40% of the folks that we serve work, and so many of them actually work overnight so we have a day sleeping space back here," she said.
Everything has been inspected to make sure people can stay as safe as possible from the coronavirus while accommodating different needs.
"We've got everything set up to where everyone will be six feet apart," Allison Thompson explained. "Also we have quite a few folks who have insomnia, so if they're up at night, they're welcome to come sit in here and read a book, that kind of thing as well. In terms of COVID, we have a ton of measures set up."
The Poverello Center has successfully navigated the pandemic through a variety of cleaning and other preventative measures, she said, and those will be easily repeated at the new shelter.
"We do things like multiple symptom screens throughout the week," she said. "You might notice some of our guests wear wristbands, so we know that someone has been screened recently. We also have a very serious sanitation process. We have a team that we hired through a grant that we received to help with extra staff to help with sanitizing things."
The new shelter will serve meals, and kitchen staff follow rigorous standards.
"We've been hustling," Allison Thompson said. "Our team has been working around the clock. We feel good about it. It's working very well at the Poverello Center, and we think it will work well here."
Normally this time of year, the Pov would be sleeping 175 people. But due to social distancing rules, they can only accept 88 a night. So this new shelter is a temporary expansion to keep people housed in the cold months. It's due to stop operating in March.
Allison Thompson said the large warehouse space will keep airflow moving well enough to avoid spreading the virus. The facility is served by the No. 2 Mountain Line bus, which is free for all riders. The place will be staffed by 3-4 people at all times who are trained in de-escalation and conflict resolution.
Ginny Merriam, the city's communications director, said 6,000 homes in adjacent neighborhoods were sent flyers and given notice about the new shelter. There have been one-on-one meetings with business owners. She said a few people are concerned about public safety, but many others support the measure.
"This is a one-time COVID solution for this winter only," Merriam said. "Our elected officials, the mayor, the city council and the county commissioners, they are all very enthusiastic about providing winter shelter for people, and they hear a lot from their constituents, and it's been people saying 'this is a very good thing for us to do'."
Lt. Eddie McLean with the Missoula Police Department said they expect no unforseen problems with the facility. The Department has a facility fairly close on Catlin Street, and they can always increase patrols in the area if necessary. They don't plan on preemptive increases in patrols, because he said they make data-informed decisions bases on reports and incidents as to where they allocate resources.
The facility is being paid for by $339,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant-CV funding, along with $50,000 each from the City of Missoula and Missoula County.
