The Poverello Center expects to be serving meals beginning Tuesday, but the nonprofit isn’t sure what the future holds after a clogged pipe leaked sewage into its kitchen and basement men’s dormitory last week.
It was the second time in eight weeks that the plumbing problem caused the closure of the kitchen and is expected to shutter a portion of the men’s dormitory as the ventilation system is removed to repair saturated drywall.
The initial May 8 leak caused about $150,000 in damages and forced the homeless shelter to throw out all of its food and temporarily close both the kitchen and the men’s dorm.
On Monday, the shelter’s Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson said they needed to get the kitchen deep cleaned and approved by the health department, and she anticipated that would occur by Tuesday. Since the leak was discovered on Friday, the Pov has been “limping along” with providing food, mainly using donations from the Missoula Food Bank.
They typically provide 500 to 600 meals each day.
Allison Thompson said they’re at capacity of 150 people for overnight clients.
“The weekend went OK. It’s been about the same effect in the kitchen, and the basement has been closed for several weeks, so it’s not a big difference,” she said.
Plumbers and other clog experts are looking into the design of the system since the building opened for business five years ago and the clog occurred in the same area in May and last week.
In May, the Pov was able to reopen the kitchen after about a week, but it lost 96 basement sleeping spaces. The Salvation Army opened its doors for about 50 overnight guests, and the Poverello Center got “creative” with its main floor space for other clients to sleep.
The cost of the new damage is unclear. The last time their insurance policy was limited to $30,000, but after $10,000 in donations each from the United Way of Missoula, the Missoula Federal Credit Union and First Interstate Bank, as well as $8,000 from Missoula County’s Community Assistance Fund and a myriad of individuals and public and private parties, they covered the bulk of the costs.
At this point, the center can only accept financial donations, Allison Thompson said. Those can be made in person or online at https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/donate/