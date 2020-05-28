Missoula prepares broad COVID-19 testing plan

Missoula County is developing a plan to test asymptomatic residents for COVID-19 as restrictions ease and tourism picks up.
During an online press conference Thursday afternoon, Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said Missoula was one of about 20 high-tourism communities identified by the office of Gov. Steve Bullock.
Leahy said a conference call with the governor’s staff Thursday morning “was emphasizing how to add another layer of population-based surveillance testing on people who are asymptomatic.”
Until now, Missoula County testing has mainly been offered to symptomatic residents and health care workers. Leahy said that “what we were asked to do is to come up with an additional layer, an additional plan that reaches into our community for asymptomatic testing for … largely surveillance purposes.”
The plan is expected to be completed by the end of next week. During a separate Thursday-morning conference, the Missoula County Commissioners and health officials discussed coordination between public and private testers; addressing financial and logistical barriers to testing; and prioritizing front line workers with high levels of public interaction.
With its relatively low case numbers, “people across the country believe that Montana is the safest place to be right now,” said incident commander Cindy Farr. “We have to be prepared to start having more cases here.”
Leahy, the health officer, gave a hard no when asked whether the county might impose restrictions on tourism. “That’s not feasible,” she said. “What we’re doing … is the management of congregations and events.”
At Bullock's direction, Montana is set to enter Phase 2 of restriction-easing on June 1. In this phase, several types of public facilities and gathering spaces will be allowed to increase their operating capacities. Also on Thursday, Leahy issued an order fleshing out these guidelines for Missoula County. Her order states that:
- Events and gatherings where appropriate physical distancing are not feasible will be limited to 50 people.
- Those with 51 to 250 people will be allowed within several guidelines. An internal COVID-19 event plan is recommended.
- Events with 251 to 1,000 people are also allowed within certain guidelines, but organizers must prepare a COVID-19 plan and make it available to health officials upon request.
- Events involving more than 1,000 people must prepare a COVID-19 plan and receive approval from the City-County Health Department.
- Businesses involving physical contact between employees and customers must meet sanitation guidelines.
- Retail and dining businesses must continue to meet physical distancing guidelines.
It is not known how long these restrictions will remain in effect.
