Missoula prepares broad COVID-19 testing plan

Missoula County is developing a plan to test asymptomatic residents for COVID-19 as restrictions ease and tourism picks up.

During an online press conference Thursday afternoon, Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said Missoula was one of about 20 high-tourism communities identified by the office of Gov. Steve Bullock.

Leahy said a conference call with the governor’s staff Thursday morning “was emphasizing how to add another layer of population-based surveillance testing on people who are asymptomatic.”

Until now, Missoula County testing has mainly been offered to symptomatic residents and health care workers. Leahy said that “what we were asked to do is to come up with an additional layer, an additional plan that reaches into our community for asymptomatic testing for … largely surveillance purposes.”