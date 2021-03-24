Missoula preschool moves outdoors during pandemic

When the spread of COVID-19 closed schools and moved learning online, Peaceful Heart preschool in Missoula took an alternate route — moving the classroom outdoors.
Even as snow covered the ground and temperatures dropped, kindergartners and preschoolers bundled in snow bibs, gloves and face masks to learn and play outside. On Wednesday, a class of kindergartners swung from a dome climbing gym and chased each other between reading and art lessons.
“I’m in a different school two days a week that’s on a computer but this one’s better,” said Jasmine Shea, a kindergartner at Peaceful Heart.
Prior to the pandemic, Peaceful Heart operated as a preschool at her home near downtown Missoula, but owner Jess Matthiae decided to move the program outside one day as she was looking out the window to the backyard, which was already set up for her 4-year-old.
She also decided to add a kindergarten class this year due to interest from parents.
“A lot of parents didn’t want their kids to go online for their first year in school or didn’t want them in the school building, so we just put together a really small group,” Matthiae said.
Matthiae has always taken an alternative approach to education at the yoga-based preschool, where she and another teacher incorporate their backgrounds as certified yoga instructors to lead students through a daily yoga practice and mindfulness exercises throughout the day. The school focuses on building students' social skills and self-awareness, which Matthiae thought was important to continue throughout COVID-19.
Matthiae’s house happened to be in an industrial-zoned area, allowing her to operate the business. She got another business license, changed her home insurance and applied for coronavirus aid grants that allowed her to buy a large canvas bell tent, a canopy for her deck, heaters and other structures to keep students warm and dry on cold and rainy days.
“I feel like we’ve been in a continual state of problem solving in a way that’s exhausting but also opened up so many different creative avenues that we’ve never been in a position to need to explore before,” said kindergarten teacher Katie Whorrall.
The kids spend the entire day outside, with the exception of using the canvas tent to eat lunch, read and write for short periods of time. Wool rugs on the floor mark distanced work spaces for the kids and cubbies outside the entrance keep their belongings separate.
“It’s just been a really unique experience to try to figure out how to do these things that we’ve been doing for years inside and then to have it in a totally different setting,” said Whorrall, who previously worked at Clark Fork School.
Each day, the kids also participate in a yoga practice in the yard with traditional yoga poses modified to keep the kids engaged. As the students sit in a straddle, Whorrall instructs them to lean forward and reach their arms out as if they are grabbing “cookies from the oven.”
With their arms overhead and hands pressed together in a prayer position, the kids move from a foldover one leg to the other in a “ticking” motion representing the timer for the cookies.
Matthiae developed a children’s yoga teacher training program for certified yoga teachers who have a background in education, she said. Throughout the day, the students also practice breathing exercises, take mindfulness walks and practice quieting down as a group when a teacher rings the singing bowl.
She still has the indoor space where she started the school in 2013 and is trying to decide whether she will keep the space or keep the program outside next fall.