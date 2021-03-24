Missoula preschool moves outdoors during pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matthiae’s house happened to be in an industrial-zoned area, allowing her to operate the business. She got another business license, changed her home insurance and applied for coronavirus aid grants that allowed her to buy a large canvas bell tent, a canopy for her deck, heaters and other structures to keep students warm and dry on cold and rainy days.

“I feel like we’ve been in a continual state of problem solving in a way that’s exhausting but also opened up so many different creative avenues that we’ve never been in a position to need to explore before,” said kindergarten teacher Katie Whorrall.

The kids spend the entire day outside, with the exception of using the canvas tent to eat lunch, read and write for short periods of time. Wool rugs on the floor mark distanced work spaces for the kids and cubbies outside the entrance keep their belongings separate.

“It’s just been a really unique experience to try to figure out how to do these things that we’ve been doing for years inside and then to have it in a totally different setting,” said Whorrall, who previously worked at Clark Fork School.