Resistance is joyous.

That's the message Missoula legislator Zooey Zephyr and many of her LGBTQ+ activist colleagues want to impart during this Pride season.

“I think first it’s important to acknowledge that the joy experienced this weekend is itself a concrete action,” she said. “It’s a buffer from the attacks. It can be the difference between someone feeling like they need to leave Montana and being able to stay. It can be the difference between someone taking their life and holding on.”

Amid hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed nationwide, queer Missoulians are reaffirming their existence through marches, drag shows, educational courses and community-building.

“My biggest hope and my goal for this year is for every person to experience queer joy,” said Kera Rivera, operations administrator at The Center, which organizes Missoula Pride. “Because it’s the best joy there is.”

Rivera echoed Zephyr, citing the increasing need to uplift queer joy at a time when queer existence is in the political crosshairs.

“Obviously,” Rivera said, “with everything that’s going on politically, in the U.S. but also across the world, with attacks left and right towards the LGBT+ community, I think it’s important to show western Montana/all of Montana/the world that we’re still here and we’re still going to support each other.”

Andy Nelson, executive director of The Center, agreed with his colleague.

“This juncture, this point in time seems like the most critical point to have Pride because of the recent legislative session” said Nelson, who has been involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy with The Center for eight years. “I’ve just never in my lifetime seen so much hate and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric swarming through our state."

Nelson stays motivated through community support and his conviction that the prevailing sentiment in Missoula is one of acceptance, not exclusion.

Likewise, David Herrera, executive director of the Montana Two Spirit Society, believes the deluge of queer-phobic rhetoric and regulations lends extra resonance to the meaning of Pride this year.

“Given what we’ve gone through with this Montana legislative session,” he said, “not only here but across the country, with the hateful rhetoric and the unprecedented amount of anti-trans and anti-LGBT Two Spirit legislation that we’ve never seen before in the history of this country, it definitely means that now, more than ever, we need to stand up against this type of hatred and this type of discrimination and bigotry and say that we will not allow our communities to be erased and eradicated.”

Herrera, who lived through the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, highlighted the importance of defending the most vulnerable community members through solidarity and action.

“These folks are not going to stop with the trans community,” said Herrera. “They’re not going to stop with the LGBT community. They’re going to go after the Jewish community and they already are. They’re going to go after people of color. They’re going to go after people with disabilities, anybody who is not white male will be a target. This is what we have always witnessed with tyranny. That’s why it’s so important to take a stand now.”

Candidate Gwen Nicholson, an Indigenous transwoman running for City Council Ward 1, also affirmed the necessity of banding together as a community in the face of mounting discrimination.

“When our backs are against the wall, we’re really capable of banding together and achieving amazing, incredible, important things,” Nicholson said. “It’s really incredible.”

Like her peers, Nicholson emphasized the power of experiencing queer joy, but she also pointed to other benefits of celebrating Pride, including sharing information and bridging divides between different identities entwined under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. Staying defiant and joyful through Pride is an antidote to hatred, she said.

“I really think people should give themselves the space to feel good,” she said. “The key thing is to just stay strong. Pride is not an event we put on for straight people. We put it on for each other.”

Elani Borhegyi, a nonbinary “dragtivist” who performs under the name Jackie Rosebutch, also encouraged queer Missoulians to “take this time to enjoy yourselves.”

But Borhegyi also pushed Pride celebrants to challenge harmful rhetoric in everyday conversations and use their strengths to advocate for disenfranchised populations. For Borhegyi, that looks like performing a unique, nonbinary version of drag that they find empowering.

Borhegyi also lobbied against House Bill 359 — a ban on drag shows for minors — during the legislative session, and they advocate for environmentalism through their performance style. For example, Borhegyi’s character Rosebutch wore makeup during Pride inspired by the Missoula Flox, a subalpine plant that is only found in the hills surrounding Missoula.

Borhegyi said they feel inspired to use their drag talents on behalf of environmental causes and LGBTQ+ rights because they are directly impacted and they don’t have the privilege to simply ignore those issues.

“I can’t just idly sit by,” Borhegyi said.

Neither can LGBTQ+ allies representing Missoula. Ward 4 City Councilor Mike Nugent, whose twin brother is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, said he supports Pride now more than ever.

“Given everything that’s happened in Montana over the last six months,” said Nugent, “I think it’s important to send that message.”

Nugent, a candidate for Missoula’s mayor post, is proud that his 10-year-old son has always seen his uncle and his uncle’s husband as part of the family.

“He knows no different,” said Nugent. “He’s never gonna not see that love is love. I think the big thing is letting people know in Missoula, Montana and beyond, we support people’s right to live their lives.”

Ward 3 Councilor Daniel Carlino also spoke to Missoula’s role as a safe haven for people of all genders and sexual identities.

“One of things makes Missoula so special,” Carlino said, “is it feels like a town and a community where everybody feels like they can be themselves.”

Carlino is hopeful the city can follow the community’s lead to best support LGBTQ+ Missoulians. One effort he’s backing is a nondiscrimination ordinance at the city.

“We want to do what we can at the council level,” Carlino said, “to foster that community that feels like everybody is accepted and can be themselves.”

Mayor Jordan Hess, celebrating his first Pride as city leader, said demonstrations like the weekend-long event are fundamental to the character of the city.

“The thing I like about Pride is it’s an opportunity to celebrate our collective humanity,” he said. “It’s just part of our DNA to care about one another and to be welcoming and to be supportive.”

Hess, too, felt the urgency of celebrating Pride this year in particular.

“I think it has just increased my resolve to make Missoula a welcoming place,” he said. “In Missoula we live and work and interact and govern from a place of love and support and inclusivity, and that’s more important than ever.”