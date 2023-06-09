After a first year in 2022 that exceeded expectations, and a difficult legislative session for the LGBTQ+ community, Missoula Pride is returning June 14-18 around the city — everywhere from a rally at the steps of the courthouse to a roller disco at the fairgrounds and advocacy events at the Missoula Public Library and elsewhere.

2022 was the first year for the city-specific annual event. Andy Nelson, executive director of the Center, a LGBTQ+ community center, said one of the top questions he got at work was: "Why doesn't Missoula have a regular annual Pride?"

Heading into the first event, they were “cautiously optimistic,” according to Devin Carpenter, Pride co-director. “We were blown away at the response last year."

The expansive lineup of events drew an estimated 15,000 people over the weekend, and it was nominated for best festival in town.

This year, one of their goals was to bring in marquee talent and queer artists. The lineup includes national and international acts like G Flip, Mijo, Sinistarr, Anna Morgan and more.

"Because of how successful the first year was, we were willing to take the risk of investing in those," Carpenter said.

“While not everyone who’s on our lineup is queer, we did also prioritize BIPOC artists,” he said. That was an important planning feature last year as well, and Pride lands just before the Juneteenth holiday.

As part of their lineup planning, BIPOC artists became "an unofficial undertone or theme for us this year,” he said.

Mainstay events like Drag Brunch, the Pride Parade on Beartracks Bridge followed by a Main Street block party, and a roller derby and disco at the Missoula County Fairgrounds are all returning.

A majority of the events are free, so that anyone can attend regardless of their financial situation, which they could achieve through many sponsorships.

Coming on the heels of a state legislative session with numerous bills that targeted LGBTQ+ rights, Nelson said they hope everyone shows up.

“We want everybody and their dog there,” Nelson said. “Especially in this political climate.”

The laws include one that defines sex as either male or female. Another bans drag performance in public schools and libraries. One outlaws gender-affirming medical care and surgeries for minors. Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a transgender legislator from Missoula, was barred from the House after saying it would leave legislators with "blood on their hands."

In sum, Nelson said the laws “have left us with many feelings, and so we need our allies now more than ever.”

While safety is a concern and community members should do what’s best for themselves and their families, he said, “we need people to show up in numbers to show that the LGBTQ+ community that they are welcomed in this place and loved, supported.”

Entertainment

Regarding music, they’ve booked a lineup of national and international touring artists.

G Flip, an Australian drummer who went solo. Billboard called the nonbinary artist “Australia’s new face of unflinching queer honesty.” Their hits include, “Gay 4 Me” and “Get Me Outta Here.”

Another headliner is Sinistarr, a top DJ from Detroit. 303 Magazine said that “Howard’s presence in the world of drum n’ bass is a beacon for other Black producers within the genre.” He’ll DJ with a full bill of locals at Conflux Brewery after-hours, starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Carpenter said the brewery, where they had a party last year, lets them clear out all the tables on both floors, and the building design lends itself to an industrial techno feel.

A Friday, June 16, show at the VFW will feature queer rock bands like Rob Travolta and New Old Future.

They’ve lined up a Friday, June 16, date at Ogren-Allegiance Park for the city’s popular quarterly storytelling hour.

“This could potentially be the largest Tell Us Something that's ever happened,” Carpenter said.

Education and advocacy

Throughout the weekend, there are learning opportunities at venues like the Missoula Public Library, the ZACC and a story hour at Fact & Fiction books, and more. They’ve lined out a health and immunization clinic and a self-defense workshop as well.

"Allies are encouraged to come," Nelson said. "Even if you aren't LGBTQ, please feel welcome in most of these spaces because they are educational opportunities for everyone."

Steven Barrios, founder of the Montana Two Spirit Society, will give a talk, “Two-Spirit History: Past and Present,” at the MPL on Friday, June 16.

“All of these are really being curated by other community organizations,” Carpenter said. “So that allows us to kind of branch out and give space and time for these other organizations who are doing great work in the similar categories to showcase what they're doing and get people aware of how they can be involved.”

The educational component for the broader community is key as well, where people can go learn and ask questions.

"There's a lot of folks who are hungry to be involved and don't know how," he said.

The free events are possible thanks to sponsorships, which range from the Missoula Organization of Realtors to Zen Medicine.

In a reference to Florida legislation, DraughtWorks is making a “Say Gay” juicy pale ale again, which was a popular seller last year, available at the brewery and on tap around town. A dollar from each pint goes back to the Center.

Safety

Carpenter said they’ve been working with the LGBTQ liaison in the Missoula Department and talking with their volunteers about de-escalation techniques in case any of the events draw protestors. In Livingston and Bozeman, for instance, neo-Nazis showed up to disrupt Drag Story Hour events last month.

Nelson said “we're highly encouraging all participants, if there are protesters: do not engage. Because frankly, they don't deserve your energy.”

Event highlights

For a complete list, go to missoulapride.com.

‘United Against Hate’ panel and discussion

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana will give a presentation on hate crimes, and what resources are available to the LBGTQ+ community, according to the Pride website. It will follow with a panel discussion from law enforcement at the federal, state and local level, plus time for questions from the audience.

Details: Friday, June 16, UM School of Law, Room 101, 1-2 p.m.

Pride rally

Speakers include Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess, Missoula area House Rep. SJ Howell and Leo Thompson of the Two Spirit Society, among others.

Details: Friday, June 16, 12-1 p.m. Missoula County Courthouse steps.

Tell Us Something at the ballpark

The Missoula storytelling series is heading to the PaddleHeads field, its largest venue yet. Community members will tell true stories from their own lives, without notes, on the theme of “Neighbors.”

Details: Friday, June 16, Ogren-Allegiance Park. Tickets required.

Pride Drag Brunch

Last year’s brunch was successful enough that they’ve moved to the spacious University Center Ballroom, catered by UM Dining with a full bar from the Badlander. You’ll also see House of Bourgeois drag performances and Debbie with a D.

Details: Saturday, June 17, doors at 11 a.m., show 12-2 p.m. UC Ballroom. 18 and up. Starts at $45 for buffet and show, drinks not included.

Pride Parade

The parade has more than 50 groups signed up, and anyone can participate (you just have to register). Participants include politicians running for office, emergency responders, Sussex School teachers, religions organizations, UM groups and more.

This year, Beartracks Bridge is fully open, so the floats can head up to Main Street, followed by the block party.

Details: Saturday, June 17. 1-2 p.m. Parade goes from Third and Higgins across Beartracks Bridge, then left at Main.

Pride block party

Check out music from G Flip, Mija and more. Vendors will be set up, plus a full bar and food trucks.

Details: 2:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, June 17. Main Street from Orange to Higgins. Full schedule online.

‘Navigating the Genderverse’

TransVisible Montana, a group comprising transgender, nonbinary and two-spirit people, will give a presentation where people can “gain education regarding the challenges that misinformation and cisnormative systems create” for them, according to the festival website. They can learn more about the use of pronouns and information about “gender as a fluid part of the human experience.”

Details: Saturday, June 17. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., ZACC conference room.

Business ally panel discussion

Business owners will share their experiences and pointers on being an ally.

Details: June 17, 2:30-3:30 p.m. MPL, Cooper Room A.

Roller Disco

New York DJ Anna Morgan and Missoula mainstay Mark Myriad will spin while everyone else can roller-skate. Food trucks on site. Afterward, there'll be a Hellgate Roller Derby bout.

Details: Sunday, June 18. Missoula County Fairgrounds, 2-5 p.m. $10 suggested donations.