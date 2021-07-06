Missoula primary election date set

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jen Savage, Kevin Hunt, Sheena Winterer and Jane VanFossen have filed for the Ward 1 council seat.

Ballots for the primary election will be mailed on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and have to be returned by 8 p.m. Sept. 14. Since the election is being conducted by mail following a Missoula City Council resolution, polling places will not be open on Election Day.

The deadline for regular voting registration is 5 p.m. Aug. 16. Late registration is available from Aug. 17 to Sept. 13, though all changes to voter registration must be done in-person at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell Street.

Missoula residents can no longer register to vote or make changes to their voter registration on Election Day, due to changes in state law.

One seat from each Missoula ward is being contested this year. Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.

Missoula's mayor serves a four-year term and is paid $96,518 annually.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.